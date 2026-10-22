Russian scientists develop smart gel for targeted tumor therapy

An innovative drug delivery system based on a thermosensitive gel for the treatment of cancer has been developed by researchers at the G. A. Krestov Institute of Solution Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences (ICS RAS). It will enable the drug to be delivered directly to the tumor, increasing the effectiveness of treatment and reducing the toxic burden on the body. This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.



"Thermosensitive gels are one of the most promising areas in modern pharmaceuticals. The essence of our development is to create an aqueous solution containing a polymer and a drug substance, which, when administered into the body, rapidly transforms into a gel under the influence of body temperature. This dosage form does not spread, remains securely in the affected area and ensures targeted action on the tumor," explained Natalya Kochkina, PhD in Technical Sciences and Senior Research Fellow at the "Chemistry of oligosaccharides and functional materials on their basis" laboratory at the Institute of Solution Chemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences.



The researchers chose 5-fluorouracil as the active ingredient. This drug is recognized as the "gold standard" in cancer treatment. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose - a biocompatible polymer - served as the basis for the new gels. It is used in medicine due to its safety, good solubility and ability to stabilize formulations.



However, in its pure form, the polymer does not solidify at human body temperature - it requires a temperature of over 50 degrees Celsius to do so. It turned out that 5-fluorouracil itself lowers the solution's setting temperature. To fine-tune this parameter more precisely, the scientists added physiological salts. This made it possible to achieve solidification at 36-37 degrees Celsius - that is, at body temperature. This paves the way for localized chemotherapy: the drug will be able to act precisely where it is needed.





