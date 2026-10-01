Exclusive: Philippines denies needing China's approval for resupply; GT video exposes Manila's lies

By: Global Times | Published: Oct 23, 2026 01:35 AM

With China's permission, the Philippines delivered daily necessities to its illegally "grounded" vessel at Ren'ai Jiao on Wednesday. But the #Philippines again denies needing China's approval for resupply. An exclusive video obtained by the Global Times shows that during the resupply operation on Wednesday, the Philippine vessel Iplp No.1 cooperated ...