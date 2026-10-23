China's Hainan advances clean energy development and utilization

Staff members work to install a wind turbine hub in Dongfang base of Ming Yang Smart Energy Group in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 22, 2026. In recent years, Hainan has continued to advance the development and utilization of clean energy, actively fostered the green energy manufacturing industry, and promoted the green transition of energy and industrial upgrading. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A wind turbine blade is hoisted for installation in Dongfang base of Ming Yang Smart Energy Group in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 22, 2026. In recent years, Hainan has continued to advance the development and utilization of clean energy, actively fostered the green energy manufacturing industry, and promoted the green transition of energy and industrial upgrading. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Staff members carry out shaping work on a wind turbine blade in Dongfang base of Ming Yang Smart Energy Group in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 22, 2026. In recent years, Hainan has continued to advance the development and utilization of clean energy, actively fostered the green energy manufacturing industry, and promoted the green transition of energy and industrial upgrading. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)