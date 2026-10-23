China's fiscal revenue sees steady growth in Jan.-Sept.

China's fiscal revenue grew steadily in the first three quarters of 2026, with general public budget revenue reaching about 17.23 trillion yuan (about 2.56 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, latest official data showed.



The figure marked a 5.1 percent year-on-year growth, with the growth rate 0.4 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year, according to data released Friday by the Ministry of Finance.



Tax revenue in the first three quarters totaled about 14.07 trillion yuan, up 6.1 percent year on year, with the growth rate also 0.8 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year.



Among specific revenue items, value-added tax came in at about 5.54 trillion yuan, up 6 percent year on year, and corporate income tax totaled about 3.48 trillion yuan, up 7.1 percent.



In contrast, deed tax and land appreciation tax posted declines in revenues.



In terms of fiscal expenditure, general public budget spending in the first three quarters amounted to about 21.02 trillion yuan, up 1 percent year on year, the data showed.



During the period, China's healthcare expenditure reached 1.69 trillion yuan, up 7.7 percent year on year, while spending on social security and employment totaled 3.67 trillion yuan, up 5.2 percent. These marked the two largest increases among major expenditure categories, underscoring the country's ongoing policy support for improving people's livelihoods.



Fiscal expenditure on education also rose 1.1 percent to 3.2 trillion yuan.



The generally stable macroeconomic performance secured fiscal revenue and expenditure. In the first three quarters of 2026, China's GDP grew 4.6 percent year on year, highlighting the resilience of the world's second-largest economy.



The Ministry of Finance said in a policy implementation report released earlier this month that it will vigorously and effectively implement a more proactive fiscal policy by accelerating fund disbursement and speeding up government bond issuance, to expand domestic demand and advance technological and industrial innovation.

