Protests sweep Italian cities, clashes reported

Police stand guard near Circo Massimo for an anti-war march in Rome, Italy, Oct. 24, 2026. Protests over rising living costs, military expansion and increased arms spending swept across several Italian cities on Saturday, with clashes between demonstrators and police reported in multiple locations. In Rome, demonstrators set off from Piazza della Repubblica, according to the ANSA news agency. Clashes erupted between protesters and police in the city center later in the evening, prompting police to use water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Demonstrators march past the Colosseum during an anti-war march in Rome, Italy, Oct. 24, 2026. Protests over rising living costs, military expansion and increased arms spending swept across several Italian cities on Saturday, with clashes between demonstrators and police reported in multiple locations. In Rome, demonstrators set off from Piazza della Repubblica, according to the ANSA news agency. Clashes erupted between protesters and police in the city center later in the evening, prompting police to use water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Demonstrators are seen during an anti-war march in Rome, Italy, Oct. 24, 2026. Protests over rising living costs, military expansion and increased arms spending swept across several Italian cities on Saturday, with clashes between demonstrators and police reported in multiple locations. In Rome, demonstrators set off from Piazza della Repubblica, according to the ANSA news agency. Clashes erupted between protesters and police in the city center later in the evening, prompting police to use water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Demonstrators march past the Colosseum during an anti-war march in Rome, Italy, Oct. 24, 2026. Protests over rising living costs, military expansion and increased arms spending swept across several Italian cities on Saturday, with clashes between demonstrators and police reported in multiple locations. In Rome, demonstrators set off from Piazza della Repubblica, according to the ANSA news agency. Clashes erupted between protesters and police in the city center later in the evening, prompting police to use water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)