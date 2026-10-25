Chongqing–Kunming high-speed railway completes track laying

Workers pose for photos to celebrate the completion of track laying at the Junlian tunnel of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway on the border of southwest China's Yunnan Province and southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 24, 2026. The last pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Saturday, marking the official completion of track laying for the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Workers lay tracks at the Junlian tunnel of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway on the border of southwest China's Yunnan Province and southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 24, 2026. The last pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Saturday, marking the official completion of track laying for the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2026 shows the construction site at the Junlian tunnel of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway on the border of southwest China's Yunnan Province and southwest China's Sichuan Province. The last pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Saturday, marking the official completion of track laying for the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2026 shows the construction site at the Junlian tunnel of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway on the border of southwest China's Yunnan Province and southwest China's Sichuan Province. The last pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Saturday, marking the official completion of track laying for the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)