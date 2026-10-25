Dog-and-owner costume contest held in Toronto, Canada

Two dogs and their owner take part in "Howl'oween at the Bentway," a dog-and-owner costume contest, in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 24, 2026. The annual event was held here on Saturday, bringing Halloween fun for dogs and their owners. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dog and its owners pose for photos during "Howl'oween at the Bentway," a dog-and-owner costume contest, in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 24, 2026. The annual event was held here on Saturday, bringing Halloween fun for dogs and their owners. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dog and its owners take part in "Howl'oween at the Bentway," a dog-and-owner costume contest, in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 24, 2026. The annual event was held here on Saturday, bringing Halloween fun for dogs and their owners. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dog and its owners take part in "Howl'oween at the Bentway," a dog-and-owner costume contest, in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 24, 2026. The annual event was held here on Saturday, bringing Halloween fun for dogs and their owners. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)