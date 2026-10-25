Light art installations set up ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2026 shows a Catrina-shaped light art installation along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. As the Day of the Dead approaches, giant light sculptures along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, are illuminated. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2026 shows a skull-shaped light art installation along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, capital of Mexico. As the Day of the Dead approaches, giant light sculptures along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, are illuminated. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

People walk past a skull-shaped light art installation surrounded by marigolds along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 23, 2026. As the Day of the Dead approaches, giant light sculptures along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, are illuminated. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

A bus passes by a Catrina-shaped light art installation along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 23, 2026. As the Day of the Dead approaches, giant light sculptures along Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, are illuminated. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)