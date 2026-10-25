Taste of China's Wuyi Mountain at Switzerland's Grindelwald-First

Participants attend an unveiling ceremony marking the sister-peaks partnership between Yunv Peak, a landmark of China's Wuyi Mountain, and Switzerland's Grindelwald-First mountain in the canton of Bern, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

This file photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows visitors enjoying Swiss cheese fondue in a restaurant at Grindelwald-First mountain in the canton of Bern, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

This file photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 from Grindelwald-First mountain shows the Eiger in the canton of Bern, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

Tourists from China visit Grindelwald-First mountain in the canton of Bern, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)