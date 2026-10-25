Vendors sell flowers ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vendors selling flowers ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vendors selling flowers ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vendors unloading flowers from a truck ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people buying flowers ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)