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Vendors sell flowers ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City
By Xinhua Published: Oct 25, 2026 11:38 AM
This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vendors selling flowers ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vendors selling flowers ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)


This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vendors selling flowers ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vendors selling flowers ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)


This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vendors unloading flowers from a truck ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows vendors unloading flowers from a truck ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)


This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people buying flowers ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people buying flowers ahead of the traditional Day of the Dead celebrations at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)