Formula One United States Grand Prix: qualifying session

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli of Italy competes during the qualifying session of the Formula One United States Grand Prix, in Austin, Texas, the United States, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Aston Martin's driver Fernando Alonso of Spain competes during the qualifying session of the Formula One United States Grand Prix, in Austin, Texas, the United States, Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Red Bull Racing's driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands competes during the qualifying session of the Formula One United States Grand Prix, in Austin, Texas, the United States, Oct. 24, 2026. (Photo by Xu Mingnan/Xinhua)

Red Bull Racing's Isack Hadjar of France reacts after the qualifying session of the Formula One United States Grand Prix, in Austin, Texas, the United States, Oct. 24, 2026. (Photo by Song Haiyuan/Xinhua)