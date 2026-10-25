Around 410,000 people take part in new round of protests across France: media

A protester is seen in Lille, France, Oct. 24, 2026. Around 410,000 people took part in a new round of protests across France on Saturday, French news channel BFM TV reported, citing the Interior Ministry. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)

Security personnel work on the street in Lille, France, Oct. 24, 2026. Around 410,000 people took part in a new round of protests across France on Saturday, French news channel BFM TV reported, citing the Interior Ministry. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)

Security personnel take away a protester in Lille, France, Oct. 24, 2026. Around 410,000 people took part in a new round of protests across France on Saturday, French news channel BFM TV reported, citing the Interior Ministry. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)

Security personnel work on the street in Lille, France, Oct. 24, 2026. Around 410,000 people took part in a new round of protests across France on Saturday, French news channel BFM TV reported, citing the Interior Ministry. (Photo by Sebastien Courdji/Xinhua)