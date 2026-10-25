Brazil's presidential candidates hold final televised debate before runoff vote

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not in the picture), presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (not in the picture), presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.