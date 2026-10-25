PHOTO / WORLD
Brazil's presidential candidates hold final televised debate before runoff vote
By Xinhua Published: Oct 25, 2026 01:58 PM
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not in the picture), presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not in the picture), presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.


Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (not in the picture), presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (not in the picture), presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.


Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.


Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a televised debate with Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 23, 2026.