Autumn scenery in Ontario, Canada

People take photos under red maple trees in Ontario, Canada, Oct. 24, 2026. Autumn is in full swing across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Yang Shu/Xinhua)

A woman waits for the sunset under a red maple tree at a park in Ontario, Canada, Oct. 23, 2026. Autumn is in full swing across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Yang Shu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 24, 2026 shows the red leaves of a maple tree at a park in Ontario, Canada. Autumn is in full swing across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Yang Shu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2026 shows an autumn scenery at a park in Ontario, Canada. Autumn is in full swing across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Yang Shu/Xinhua)