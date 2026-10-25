Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro hold final rallies ahead of Brazil's presidential runoff

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a presidential campaign rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2026. Brazilian incumbent President and presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party Flavio Bolsonaro held the last campaign rally on Saturday in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. The second round of voting for Brazil's 2026 presidential election will be held on Sunday. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (upper right), presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, attends a presidential campaign rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2026. Brazilian incumbent President and presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party Flavio Bolsonaro held the last campaign rally on Saturday in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. The second round of voting for Brazil's 2026 presidential election will be held on Sunday. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (C), presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, attends a presidential campaign rally in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2026. Brazilian incumbent President and presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party Flavio Bolsonaro held the last campaign rally on Saturday in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. The second round of voting for Brazil's 2026 presidential election will be held on Sunday. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)

Supporters attend a presidential campaign rally of Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2026. Brazilian incumbent President and presidential candidate of Brazil's ruling Workers' Party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party Flavio Bolsonaro held the last campaign rally on Saturday in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. The second round of voting for Brazil's 2026 presidential election will be held on Sunday. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho/Xinhua)