Jetta’s first EV model M6 secures 10,000 orders in 19 hours, as FAW-Volkswagen ramps up green electrification drive

Screenshot of the Jetta M6 Photo: Jetta official website

Jetta, a household gasoline-car name in China 20 years ago, owned by FAW-Volkswagen, secured 10,000 orders for its inaugural electric model, the M6, within 19 hours of going on sale.For Jetta and Volkswagen, the EV launch marks a major step toward electrification, enabled by China’s robust new-energy vehicle (NEV) supply chain and underscores the country’s commitment to high-level opening-up, industry analysts said.The M6 went on sale on Thursday, priced between 79,800 yuan ($11,960) and 99,800 yuan. All three variants are priced below the 100,000-yuan mark.The sub-100,000-yuan electric vehicle segment is a key growth driver for China’s NEVs. Domestic brands including BYD, Geely, Chery and Leapmotor have long dominated the segment, backed by fast product refreshes and extensive sales networks covering lower-tier cities.Jetta cars were well-known for its sturdy build and low running costs. Its annual sales peaked at around 170,000 units in 2021 before falling to 118,000 units in 2025, squeezed by rising NEV penetration and stiff competition from domestic makers of affordable EVs, according to Yicai.com.Jetta has undergone a major organizational overhaul this year. FAW-Volkswagen Jetta Automotive Technology Co was established in January to manage end-to-end operations spanning R&D, manufacturing, supply chain and sales. Jetta unveiled its electrification roadmap at the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, led by Jetta M6 EVs.Volkswagen Group is expanding its presence in China’s fast-growing NEV market. By 2028, Jetta will introduce four EV models, Volkswagen said in a press release in August 2025."By electrifying Jetta, we are tackling the fast-growing entry NEV segment to serve a broader customer base. This also supports the Group’s comprehensive NEV coverage across all major segments,” said Ralf Brandstätter, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG responsible for China, Chairman and CEO of Volkswagen Group China.The launch of Jetta EVs aligns with Volkswagen’s largest-ever green push in China. The group aims to launch as many as 50 NEV models by the end of the decade, including 30 pure electric models, according to the press release.The launch arrives as China’s passenger vehicle market accelerates shift toward electrification. Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) shows retail NEV sales hit 12.809 million units in 2025, rising 17.6 percent year-on-year, with the a penetration rate reaching 54 percent.Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the CPCA, told the Global Times on Sunday that the M6 launch carries braoder implications for Jetta and other joint-venture carmakers built around internal combustion engine businesses.The model benefits greatly from China’s sophisticated NEV supply chain, and the launch reflects China’s firm commitment to opening-up, Cui said.“The 19-hour order tally points to strong consumer interest and stands as a notable milestone in the electrification push among joint-venture brand in China, Cai noted.