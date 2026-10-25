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Early voting begins for Nov. 3 US midterm elections in Texas
By Xinhua Published: Oct 25, 2026 04:44 PM
People enter a polling station after early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections started, in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

People enter a polling station after early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections started, in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)


People enter a polling station after early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections started, in Plano, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

People enter a polling station after early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections started, in Plano, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)


People line up to enter a polling station after early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections started, in Plano, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

People line up to enter a polling station after early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections started, in Plano, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)


People enter a polling station after early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections started, in Plano, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

People enter a polling station after early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections started, in Plano, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)


A man enters a polling station after early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections started, in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A man enters a polling station after early voting for the Nov. 3 U.S. midterm elections started, in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)