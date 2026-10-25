76th anniv. of CPV's participation in War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea commemorated in NE China's Shenyang

Representatives from all walks of life attend a commemorative activity, marking the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers' (CPV) entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 25, 2026. The event was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Representatives from all walks of life observe a moment of silence during a commemorative activity, marking the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers' (CPV) entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 25, 2026. The event was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Representatives from all walks of life attend a commemorative activity, marking the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers' (CPV) entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 25, 2026. The event was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Students presents flowers to martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) during a commemorative activity, marking the 76th anniversary of the CPV's entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 25, 2026. The event was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Representatives from all walks of life attend a commemorative activity, marking the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers' (CPV) entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 25, 2026. The event was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)