Chinese motorcycle entrepreneur sets world record for riding on water

Zhang Xue, founder of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, set a Guinness World Record on Sunday by riding a modified motorcycle 40.74 kilometers across open water in his hometown of Mayang Miao Autonomous County in central China's Hunan Province.



Riding a specially modified ZXMOTO MX450, Zhang made several back-and-forth runs across a river to set the record for the longest distance traveled on open water by a modified motorcycle.



"I have strong faith that I can make it happen. Even if I fail, I will pursue it without hesitation. I really enjoy the process," Zhang said.



The achievement marked the culmination of a pursuit stretching back to 2009, when Zhang first attempted to ride a motorcycle across water using rudimentary modifications. On that occasion, he fell into the water four times and managed a maximum distance of just 20 meters.



For Sunday's attempt, the MX450 was fitted with amphibious skis, an enlarged fuel tank and additional waterproofing.



The motorcycle builds up speed on land before skimming across the water, with a front ski providing steering and the rear tire pushing water backward to generate propulsion.



Zhang said staging the record attempt in his hometown gave the achievement added significance.



"The spirit of perseverance comes from this land," he said. "By bringing this challenge to my hometown, I also wanted to fulfill a dream here and let the world see Mayang."

