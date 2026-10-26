Lula re-elected Brazilian president in runoff -- official results

Brazilian incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, presidential candidate of the ruling Workers' Party, poses for a photo after casting his ballot at a polling station in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Oct. 25, 2026. Brazilian incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, candidate of the ruling Workers' Party, won Sunday's presidential runoff, according to results released by Brazil's Superior Electoral Court on Sunday night. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

Brazilian incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, candidate of the ruling Workers' Party, won Sunday's presidential runoff, according to results released by Brazil's Superior Electoral Court on Sunday night.With 99.89 percent of the votes counted, Lula received 51.77 percent of the valid votes, compared with 48.23 percent for Flavio Bolsonaro, the Liberal Party's presidential candidate and son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the official tally.Lula will be sworn in on Jan. 5, 2027, for a four-year term, marking his fourth election as Brazil's president.