Croatia wins men's group title at 2026 ISF Football World Cup in Suzhou

Men's group winner members of Croatia celebrate during the awarding ceremony at the 2026 International School Sport Federation (ISF) Football World Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 25, 2026. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Men's group 2nd-placed members of Guinea react during the awarding ceremony at the 2026 International School Sport Federation (ISF) Football World Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 25, 2026. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Women's group 2nd-placed members of Germany react during the awarding ceremony at the 2026 International School Sport Federation (ISF) Football World Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 25, 2026. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

Men's group 3rd-placed members of Germany react during the awarding ceremony at the 2026 International School Sport Federation (ISF) Football World Cup in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 25, 2026. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)