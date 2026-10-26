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Thousands mourn for victims of church shooting in Karak, Jordan
By Xinhua Published: Oct 26, 2026 09:00 AM
People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)


People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)



People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)



People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)