Thousands mourn for victims of church shooting in Karak, Jordan

People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People attend a funeral of victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2026. Thousands of mourners gathered on Sunday for the funeral of victims of a terrorist attack targeting a church in Jordan's southern Karak Governorate, which claimed nine lives. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)