Children's Week 2026 celebrated in New South Wales, Australia

Children pose for a photo in lion dance costumes during an event to celebrate Children's Week 2026 in New South Wales, Australia, on Oct. 24, 2026. Hundreds of children and their families gathered at Queanbeyan Park, near Australia's capital Canberra, on Saturday to celebrate Children's Week 2026. The event featured a range of activities for children and families, bringing the local community together to enjoy a day of fun and celebration. (Photo by Zhang Na/Xinhua)

Children enjoy amusement activities during an event to celebrate Children's Week 2026 in New South Wales, Australia, on Oct. 24, 2026. Hundreds of children and their families gathered at Queanbeyan Park, near Australia's capital Canberra, on Saturday to celebrate Children's Week 2026. The event featured a range of activities for children and families, bringing the local community together to enjoy a day of fun and celebration. (Photo by Zhang Na/Xinhua)