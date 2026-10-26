Population of goitered gazelle grows as ecological environment improves in Ningxia's nature reserve

A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows a goitered gazelle at the southeastern edge of the Tengger Desert in the Zhongwei Shapotou National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Zhongwei Shapotou National Nature Reserve in Ningxia has been carrying out sustained sand control efforts in recent years, achieving a significant increase in vegetation coverage and a continuous improvement in wildlife habitats. Monitoring shows that the goitered gazelle, a species under second-class national protection in China, has established several multiple colonies here and its population is on a steady rise. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows a goitered gazelle at the southeastern edge of the Tengger Desert in the Zhongwei Shapotou National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Zhongwei Shapotou National Nature Reserve in Ningxia has been carrying out sustained sand control efforts in recent years, achieving a significant increase in vegetation coverage and a continuous improvement in wildlife habitats. Monitoring shows that the goitered gazelle, a species under second-class national protection in China, has established several multiple colonies here and its population is on a steady rise. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows a goitered gazelle at the southeastern edge of the Tengger Desert in the Zhongwei Shapotou National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Zhongwei Shapotou National Nature Reserve in Ningxia has been carrying out sustained sand control efforts in recent years, achieving a significant increase in vegetation coverage and a continuous improvement in wildlife habitats. Monitoring shows that the goitered gazelle, a species under second-class national protection in China, has established several multiple colonies here and its population is on a steady rise. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 17, 2026 shows a goitered gazelle at the southeastern edge of the Tengger Desert in the Zhongwei Shapotou National Nature Reserve, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Zhongwei Shapotou National Nature Reserve in Ningxia has been carrying out sustained sand control efforts in recent years, achieving a significant increase in vegetation coverage and a continuous improvement in wildlife habitats. Monitoring shows that the goitered gazelle, a species under second-class national protection in China, has established several multiple colonies here and its population is on a steady rise. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)