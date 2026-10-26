Ceremony held in Bucharest to mark Romania's Army Day

Soldiers of an honor guard carry a flowers wreath during a ceremony marking Romania's Army Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bucharest in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 25, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Soldiers of an honor guard stand in attention during a ceremony marking Romania's Army Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bucharest in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 25, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Soldiers of an honor guard stand in attention during a ceremony marking Romania's Army Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bucharest in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 25, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Romania's Prime Minister Luca Niculescu delivers a speech during a ceremony marking Romania's Army Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bucharest in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 25, 2026. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)