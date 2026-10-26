Britain switches to GMT as BST ends

Visitors pose for photos with the Shepherd Gate Clock at the entrance to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London, Britain, on Oct. 25, 2026. The clock was the world's first to display Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) directly to the public and features a 24-hour dial. Britain ended British Summer Time (BST) at 2am on Sunday, October 25, 2026, setting clocks back one hour to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Visitors pose for photos with the Shepherd Gate Clock at the entrance to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London, Britain, on Oct. 25, 2026. The clock was the world's first to display Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) directly to the public and features a 24-hour dial. Britain ended British Summer Time (BST) at 2am on Sunday, October 25, 2026, setting clocks back one hour to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

Visitors watch the Shepherd Gate Clock at the entrance to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London, Britain, on Oct. 25, 2026. The clock was the world's first to display Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) directly to the public and features a 24-hour dial. Britain ended British Summer Time (BST) at 2am on Sunday, October 25, 2026, setting clocks back one hour to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)

This photo taken on the evening of Oct. 24, 2026 shows the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, with its clock faces unlit for maintenance and time adjustments ahead of Britain's return to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in London, Britain. Britain ended British Summer Time (BST) at 2am on Sunday, October 25, 2026, setting clocks back one hour to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). (Xinhua/Li Mangmang)