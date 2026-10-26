Transhumance Festival held in Madrid, Spain

A woman takes photo of sheep and goats walking through a street during the Transhumance Festival in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 25, 2026. The festival originated from the transhumance practice, in which shepherds in winter drove their cattle and sheep from the mountains to the warm meadows to ensure feeding of their animals. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People watch sheep and goats walking through a street during the Transhumance Festival in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 25, 2026. The festival originated from the transhumance practice, in which shepherds in winter drove their cattle and sheep from the mountains to the warm meadows to ensure feeding of their animals. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Sheep and goats walk through a street during the Transhumance Festival in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 25, 2026. The festival originated from the transhumance practice, in which shepherds in winter drove their cattle and sheep from the mountains to the warm meadows to ensure feeding of their animals. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Sheep and goats walk through a street during the Transhumance Festival in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 25, 2026. The festival originated from the transhumance practice, in which shepherds in winter drove their cattle and sheep from the mountains to the warm meadows to ensure feeding of their animals. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)