Salmon Come Home event held in Coquitlam, Canada

Visitors observe spawning salmon from a bridge along Hoy Creek during the Salmon Come Home event in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 25, 2026. As the salmon spawning season gets underway in Canada's British Columbia province, people gathered at the annual Salmon Come Home event here on Sunday to observe returning salmon and learn about local efforts to protect their habitats. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People gather along Hoy Creek to observe returning salmon during the Salmon Come Home event in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 25, 2026. As the salmon spawning season gets underway in Canada's British Columbia province, people gathered at the annual Salmon Come Home event here on Sunday to observe returning salmon and learn about local efforts to protect their habitats. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A spawning salmon swims in Hoy Creek in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 25, 2026. As the salmon spawning season gets underway in Canada's British Columbia province, people gathered at the annual Salmon Come Home event here on Sunday to observe returning salmon and learn about local efforts to protect their habitats. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Salmon swim through shallow water in Hoy Creek in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 25, 2026. As the salmon spawning season gets underway in Canada's British Columbia province, people gathered at the annual Salmon Come Home event here on Sunday to observe returning salmon and learn about local efforts to protect their habitats. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)