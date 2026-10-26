Charity marathon held in Tunis to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month

People take part in a charity marathon dedicated to the fight against cancer, in Tunis, Tunisia, Oct. 25, 2026. October is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In Tunis, a charity marathon was held to encourage the public to engage in physical exercise and take proactive steps toward cancer prevention and control. According to the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP), hundreds of people took part in the event. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

People take part in a charity marathon dedicated to the fight against cancer, in Tunis, Tunisia, Oct. 25, 2026. October is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In Tunis, a charity marathon was held to encourage the public to engage in physical exercise and take proactive steps toward cancer prevention and control. According to the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP), hundreds of people took part in the event. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

People take part in a charity marathon dedicated to the fight against cancer, in Tunis, Tunisia, Oct. 25, 2026. October is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In Tunis, a charity marathon was held to encourage the public to engage in physical exercise and take proactive steps toward cancer prevention and control. According to the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP), hundreds of people took part in the event. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

Participants run in a charity marathon dedicated to the fight against cancer, in Tunis, Tunisia, Oct. 25, 2026. October is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In Tunis, a charity marathon was held to encourage the public to engage in physical exercise and take proactive steps toward cancer prevention and control. According to the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP), hundreds of people took part in the event. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)