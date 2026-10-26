Catrinas Festival held in Toronto, Canada

Dressed-up dancers perform traditional Mexican folk dance at Catrinas Festival Canada 2026 in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 25, 2026. The annual Catrinas Festival was held here from Oct. 24 to 25, showcasing Mexican Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) cultural traditions. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dressed-up dancer performs traditional Mexican folk dance at Catrinas Festival Canada 2026 in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 25, 2026. The annual Catrinas Festival was held here from Oct. 24 to 25, showcasing Mexican Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) cultural traditions. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dressed-up dancers pose for photos at Catrinas Festival Canada 2026 in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 25, 2026. The annual Catrinas Festival was held here from Oct. 24 to 25, showcasing Mexican Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) cultural traditions. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A girl gets Catrina-themed face painting at Catrinas Festival Canada 2026 in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 25, 2026. The annual Catrinas Festival was held here from Oct. 24 to 25, showcasing Mexican Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) cultural traditions. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)