Preparations in full swing for 9th CIIE

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2026 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the ninth CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2026 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the ninth CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2026 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the ninth CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2026 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the ninth CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2026 shows the south square of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the ninth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai. Preparations are in full swing for the ninth CIIE, which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)