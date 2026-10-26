China's top grain-producing province steps up post-harvest management

A drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2026 shows a shovel loader pouring the corn into a natural ventilation drying rack at a grain procurement and storage company in Jixian County of Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the autumn harvest drawing to an end in Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, all grain-growing areas in the province are stepping up post-harvest management to ensure safe grain storage and procurement. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2026 shows a corn drying yard in Hengtoushan Town of Huachuan County, Jiamusi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the autumn harvest drawing to an end in Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, all grain-growing areas in the province are stepping up post-harvest management to ensure safe grain storage and procurement. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2026 shows a grain drying yard of a branch company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the autumn harvest drawing to an end in Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, all grain-growing areas in the province are stepping up post-harvest management to ensure safe grain storage and procurement. (Photo by Wang Jinbin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2026 shows farmers arranging corn at a drying yard in Tangyuan County of Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the autumn harvest drawing to an end in Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, all grain-growing areas in the province are stepping up post-harvest management to ensure safe grain storage and procurement. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2026 shows a shovel loader transferring the dried corn at a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the autumn harvest drawing to an end in Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, all grain-growing areas in the province are stepping up post-harvest management to ensure safe grain storage and procurement. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 21, 2026 shows corn being transferred into a drying tower at the grain processing center of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the autumn harvest drawing to an end in Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, all grain-growing areas in the province are stepping up post-harvest management to ensure safe grain storage and procurement. (Photo by Li Xing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2026 shows corn being dried at a grain procurement and storage company in Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the autumn harvest drawing to an end in Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, all grain-growing areas in the province are stepping up post-harvest management to ensure safe grain storage and procurement. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2026 shows grains being processed by a drying machine at a a drying yard of a farm under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. With the autumn harvest drawing to an end in Heilongjiang, China's top grain-producing province, all grain-growing areas in the province are stepping up post-harvest management to ensure safe grain storage and procurement. (Photo by Xu Hongyu/Xinhua)