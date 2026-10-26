Catrinas Parade held in Mexico City

Revellers take part in the Catrinas Parade in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 25, 2026. The Catrinas Parade was held on Sunday ahead of the Day of the Dead. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

People take part in the Catrinas Parade in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 25, 2026. The Catrinas Parade was held on Sunday ahead of the Day of the Dead. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A child takes part in the Catrinas Parade in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 25, 2026. The Catrinas Parade was held on Sunday ahead of the Day of the Dead. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

People take part in the Catrinas Parade in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 25, 2026. The Catrinas Parade was held on Sunday ahead of the Day of the Dead. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A woman with facial makeup prepares to take part in the Catrinas Parade in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, on Oct. 25, 2026. The Catrinas Parade was held on Sunday ahead of the Day of the Dead. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)

A reveller takes part in the Catrinas Parade in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, Oct. 25, 2026. The Catrinas Parade was held on Sunday ahead of the Day of the Dead. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)