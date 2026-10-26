Power for hope

Power workers install electricity facilities for prefabricated shelters at a temporary relocation site in Maru Township, Baqen County in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on October 25, 2026. Photo: VCG
A Long March-8A carrier rocket, carrying the 28th group of low-orbit internet satellites, blasts off from the Hainan ...
A medical worker from Jiangdu Maternal and Child Health Hospital teaches children to identify traditional Chinese medicinal herbs ...
White tea enters harvest season in Anji, E China's Zhejiang