PHOTO / CHINA
Power for hope
By VCG Published: Oct 26, 2026 09:10 PM
Power workers install electricity connections for prefabricated shelters at a temporary relocation site in Maru Township, Baqen County in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on October 25, 2026. Photo: IC

Power workers install electricity facilities for prefabricated shelters at a temporary relocation site in Maru Township, Baqen County in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on October 25, 2026. Photo: VCG




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