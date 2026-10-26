Egyptian parliament authorizes Sisi to take measures to support Saudi Arabia

Egypt's parliament on Monday approved authorizing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to take measures to support Saudi Arabia, according to a statement by the parliament's general secretariat.



The parliament approved the authorization by a two-thirds majority during a plenary session, the statement said.



The authorization allows the president to take necessary measures to support and defend Saudi Arabia, its sovereignty and its holy sites against any external attacks, in accordance with a decision adopted by Egypt's National Defense Council on Oct. 18, the statement added.



On Oct. 17, Sisi said Egypt was prepared to take "any measures" requested by Saudi Arabia to defend the kingdom's security and sovereignty, but stressed that such action "requires parliamentary approval."



He called for an emergency parliamentary session to authorize intervention if requested, while stressing that he was speaking "strictly in terms of defense" rather than waging war.



Later on, Egypt's official MENA news agency reported that Egypt's parliament postponed a vote on authorizing the military to defend Saudi Arabia until Oct. 26.



The development came amid escalating hostilities between Yemen's Houthis and Saudi Arabia, with both sides exchanging attacks and military warnings in recent days.

