Brazil's Federal Supreme Court justice orders Flavio Bolsonaro to surrender passport, bans him from leaving country: media

Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered defeated presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro to surrender his passports to the Federal Police and barred him from leaving the country, Brazilian media reported Monday.



The confidential ruling is part of an investigation involving Bolsonaro and lawyer Willer Tomaz, according to Brazil's public news agency Agencia Brasil.



Moraes also prohibited Bolsonaro from contacting Tomaz, Brazilian media reported. Both men are under investigation by the Federal Police on suspicion of money laundering and illegal foreign exchange transactions.

