In pics: AI-powered restaurant in China's Nanjing

A customer takes a bowl of soup from a machine at the AI Mirror World Restaurant in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 26, 2026. With a human-machine collaborative operation model, the restaurant makes some of its meals and drinks through standardized production powered by AI kitchen equipped with smart noodle and beverage making machines. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

People dine at the AI Mirror World Restaurant in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 26, 2026. With a human-machine collaborative operation model, the restaurant makes some of its meals and drinks through standardized production powered by AI kitchen equipped with smart noodle and beverage making machines. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A robotic arm transports ingredients in the kitchen of the AI Mirror World Restaurant in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 26, 2026. With a human-machine collaborative operation model, the restaurant makes some of its meals and drinks through standardized production powered by AI kitchen equipped with smart noodle and beverage making machines. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member works at the AI Mirror World Restaurant in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 26, 2026. With a human-machine collaborative operation model, the restaurant makes some of its meals and drinks through standardized production powered by AI kitchen equipped with smart noodle and beverage making machines. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)