Public service centers bring convenience and warmth in Shenzhen

A citizen is pictured at a reading room at Liya community public service center in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2026. Shenzhen has been steadily improving the network and functions of its community public service centers since 2015, and has now built more than 4,400 such centers of various types. With each center covering a roughly one-kilometer, 15-minute walking radius, the network delivers all-age-friendly services to local residents, tourists, and foreign visitors. In recent years, the centers have regularly hosted a rich variety of cultural and recreational activities, and provided amenities including public reading rooms, nursery facilities and community canteens. Receiving over 400,000 visits every day across the network, they function as both convenient public service platforms and venues for community consultation and exchanges, bringing greater warmth to community-level urban governance. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Pet supplies are provided for pet owners at a community public service center in Futian District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2026. Shenzhen has been steadily improving the network and functions of its community public service centers since 2015, and has now built more than 4,400 such centers of various types. With each center covering a roughly one-kilometer, 15-minute walking radius, the network delivers all-age-friendly services to local residents, tourists, and foreign visitors. In recent years, the centers have regularly hosted a rich variety of cultural and recreational activities, and provided amenities including public reading rooms, nursery facilities and community canteens. Receiving over 400,000 visits every day across the network, they function as both convenient public service platforms and venues for community consultation and exchanges, bringing greater warmth to community-level urban governance. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

People dine at a canteen of Liya community public service center in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2026. Shenzhen has been steadily improving the network and functions of its community public service centers since 2015, and has now built more than 4,400 such centers of various types. With each center covering a roughly one-kilometer, 15-minute walking radius, the network delivers all-age-friendly services to local residents, tourists, and foreign visitors. In recent years, the centers have regularly hosted a rich variety of cultural and recreational activities, and provided amenities including public reading rooms, nursery facilities and community canteens. Receiving over 400,000 visits every day across the network, they function as both convenient public service platforms and venues for community consultation and exchanges, bringing greater warmth to community-level urban governance. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A band rehearses in the rehearsal room of Beizhan community public service center in Longhua District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 25, 2026. Shenzhen has been steadily improving the network and functions of its community public service centers since 2015, and has now built more than 4,400 such centers of various types. With each center covering a roughly one-kilometer, 15-minute walking radius, the network delivers all-age-friendly services to local residents, tourists, and foreign visitors. In recent years, the centers have regularly hosted a rich variety of cultural and recreational activities, and provided amenities including public reading rooms, nursery facilities and community canteens. Receiving over 400,000 visits every day across the network, they function as both convenient public service platforms and venues for community consultation and exchanges, bringing greater warmth to community-level urban governance. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)