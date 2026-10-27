China Int'l Agricultural Machinery Exhibition kicks off in Tianjin

Foreign visitors learn about farm machinery parts during the China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition (CIAME) 2026 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 26, 2026. With an area of nearly 300,000 square meters, the three-day exhibition kicked off here on Monday, bringing together over 3,000 enterprises from home and aboard. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors learn about products during the China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition (CIAME) 2026 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 26, 2026. With an area of nearly 300,000 square meters, the three-day exhibition kicked off here on Monday, bringing together over 3,000 enterprises from home and aboard. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People visit the China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition (CIAME) 2026 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 26, 2026. With an area of nearly 300,000 square meters, the three-day exhibition kicked off here on Monday, bringing together over 3,000 enterprises from home and aboard. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor looks at a product during the China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition (CIAME) 2026 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in Tianjin, north China, Oct. 26, 2026. With an area of nearly 300,000 square meters, the three-day exhibition kicked off here on Monday, bringing together over 3,000 enterprises from home and aboard. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)