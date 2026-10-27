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Campaign ads seen in Lockhart, Texas ahead of US midterm elections
By Xinhua Published: Oct 27, 2026 09:04 AM
A roadside billboard displays campaign ads for a Republican candidate in Lockhart, Texas, the United States, Oct. 25, 2026. The U.S. midterm elections will be held on November 3. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A roadside billboard displays campaign ads for a Republican candidate in Lockhart, Texas, the United States, Oct. 25, 2026. The U.S. midterm elections will be held on November 3. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)


A roadside billboard displays campaign ads for a Republican candidate in Lockhart, Texas, the United States, Oct. 25, 2026. The U.S. midterm elections will be held on November 3. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A roadside billboard displays campaign ads for a Republican candidate in Lockhart, Texas, the United States, Oct. 25, 2026. The U.S. midterm elections will be held on November 3. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)



A roadside billboard displays campaign ads for a Republican candidate in Lockhart, Texas, the United States, Oct. 25, 2026. The U.S. midterm elections will be held on November 3. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A roadside billboard displays campaign ads for a Republican candidate in Lockhart, Texas, the United States, Oct. 25, 2026. The U.S. midterm elections will be held on November 3. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)