Campaign ads seen in Lockhart, Texas ahead of US midterm elections

A roadside billboard displays campaign ads for a Republican candidate in Lockhart, Texas, the United States, Oct. 25, 2026. The U.S. midterm elections will be held on November 3. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A roadside billboard displays campaign ads for a Republican candidate in Lockhart, Texas, the United States, Oct. 25, 2026. The U.S. midterm elections will be held on November 3. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

A roadside billboard displays campaign ads for a Republican candidate in Lockhart, Texas, the United States, Oct. 25, 2026. The U.S. midterm elections will be held on November 3. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)