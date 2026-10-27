China's Shangyou County develops bamboo industry for global sales

A customer visits a bamboo bar counter at a bamboo company in Shangyou County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 26, 2026. Shangyou County in east China's Jiangxi is a major bamboo-producing area. In recent years, its industrial chain has expanded into high-value-added fields such as bamboo building, bamboo fiber, and bamboo charcoal. As of December 2025, the county's bamboo industry had a total output value of 883 million yuan (about 131.5 million U.S. dollars), with products exported to over 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A staff member tests the compressive strength of bamboo materials at a bamboo company in Shangyou County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 26, 2026. Shangyou County in east China's Jiangxi is a major bamboo-producing area. In recent years, its industrial chain has expanded into high-value-added fields such as bamboo building, bamboo fiber, and bamboo charcoal. As of December 2025, the county's bamboo industry had a total output value of 883 million yuan (about 131.5 million U.S. dollars), with products exported to over 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Customers experience a living room made of bamboo at a bamboo company in Shangyou County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 26, 2026. Shangyou County in east China's Jiangxi is a major bamboo-producing area. In recent years, its industrial chain has expanded into high-value-added fields such as bamboo building, bamboo fiber, and bamboo charcoal. As of December 2025, the county's bamboo industry had a total output value of 883 million yuan (about 131.5 million U.S. dollars), with products exported to over 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Workers count pure bamboo-based activated carbon material in the workshop of a new material technology company in Shangyou County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 26, 2026. Shangyou County in east China's Jiangxi is a major bamboo-producing area. In recent years, its industrial chain has expanded into high-value-added fields such as bamboo building, bamboo fiber, and bamboo charcoal. As of December 2025, the county's bamboo industry had a total output value of 883 million yuan (about 131.5 million U.S. dollars), with products exported to over 30 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)