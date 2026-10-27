In pics: Nanjing AI Agent Distribution Center

A man visits the AI Intelligent Terminal Consumption Center at the Nanjing AI Agent Distribution Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 26, 2026. The Nanjing AI Agent Distribution Center is an integrated platform for the display and supply-demand matching of AI applications and technologies. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member manipulates a robotic dog at the AI Intelligent Terminal Consumption Center in the Nanjing AI Agent Distribution Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 26, 2026. The Nanjing AI Agent Distribution Center is an integrated platform for the display and supply-demand matching of AI applications and technologies. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A woman walks past the Nanjing AI Agent Distribution Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 26, 2026. The Nanjing AI Agent Distribution Center is an integrated platform for the display and supply-demand matching of AI applications and technologies. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member plays a stringless guitar at the AI Intelligent Terminal Consumption Center in the Nanjing AI Agent Distribution Center in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 26, 2026. The Nanjing AI Agent Distribution Center is an integrated platform for the display and supply-demand matching of AI applications and technologies. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)