Iran says Israel election outcome makes no difference to Tehran

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei attends a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the outcome of Israel's parliamentary election on Tuesday would make no difference to Iran.Speaking at a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Baghaei criticized Israel's record in West Asia, saying it had brought nothing to the region but "violence and massacre." He also accused Israel of continuing what he called "genocide" against Palestinians and said Israeli threats against Iran were part of its hostile conduct.Responding to Israeli officials' claims that Iran might launch preemptive strikes to disrupt the election, Baghaei warned that Israel was "highly adept at carrying out false-flag operations."He said Iran was closely monitoring developments and that its armed forces would not hesitate to defend the country's territory, adding that Iran was in a state of war and would exercise its right to self-defense.On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the region.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei attends a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Shadati)