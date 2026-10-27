National Day celebrations held in Vienna, Austria

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (1st R, front) and Chancellor Christian Stocker (2nd R, front) attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Members of honor guard attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Austrian army recruits attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Members of Austrian army attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)