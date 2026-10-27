PHOTO / WORLD
National Day celebrations held in Vienna, Austria
By Xinhua Published: Oct 27, 2026 02:54 PM
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (1st R, front) and Chancellor Christian Stocker (2nd R, front) attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (1st R, front) and Chancellor Christian Stocker (2nd R, front) attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)


Members of honor guard attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Members of honor guard attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)



Austrian army recruits attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Austrian army recruits attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)



Members of Austrian army attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Members of Austrian army attend the National Day celebrations in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 26, 2026. (Xinhua/He Canling)