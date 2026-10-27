This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2026 shows the scenery of Garni Gorge in Kotayk, Armenia. The Garni Gorge is known for the distinctive basalt columns on the cliff walls along the sides of the gorge. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2026 shows the scenery of Garni Gorge in Kotayk, Armenia. The Garni Gorge is known for the distinctive basalt columns on the cliff walls along the sides of the gorge. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the Garni Gorge in Kotayk, Armenia, Oct. 25, 2026. The Garni Gorge is known for the distinctive basalt columns on the cliff walls along the sides of the gorge. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2026 shows the scenery of Garni Gorge in Kotayk, Armenia. The Garni Gorge is known for the distinctive basalt columns on the cliff walls along the sides of the gorge. (Photo: Xinhua)