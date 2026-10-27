Specialty agriculture fuels rural revitalization in Hebei

A farmer harvests white radishes at a field in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2026. In recent years, Fengnan District has prioritized the development of distinctive agricultural products as a key engine for local rural revitalization. By promoting collaboration among agricultural cooperatives, planting bases and local households, Fengnan has vigorously optimized its specialty agriculture and implemented standardized management. These efforts have boosted agricultural efficiency here as well as increased farmers' incomes. (Photo: Xinhua)

A farmer harvests Chinese yam at a field in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2026. In recent years, Fengnan District has prioritized the development of distinctive agricultural products as a key engine for local rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)

Farmers harvest white radishes at a field in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 26, 2026. In recent years, Fengnan District has prioritized the development of distinctive agricultural products as a key engine for local rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 26, 2026 shows farmers harvesting white radishes at a field in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, Fengnan District has prioritized the development of distinctive agricultural products as a key engine for local rural revitalization. (Photo: Xinhua)