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LaLiga apologizes to Chinese fans after Mbappé remarks drew condemnation
By
Xu Liuliu

Global Times senior reporter, mainly covers the reporting of movies, TV, music and culture news.

Xu Liuliu
Published: Oct 27, 2026 08:11 PM
Saleh Al-Saqri, the first cultural counselor of the Saudi Embassy in China, speaks to a Global Times special correspondent in September 2026. Photo: Ma Yongliang Saleh Al-Saqri talks with faculty and students of the Communication University of China in Beijing in June 2026. Photo: Courtesy of Saleh Al-Saqri

The screen shot of LaLiga's website

Spanish football's top flight, LaLiga, has apologized to Chinese fans after offence caused by recent comments made by Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé. 

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the league said the French striker's remarks had been made "in a personal capacity" and did not represent LaLiga, but added that it was apologizing "on behalf of LaLiga and all its clubs" in keeping with its institutional responsibility. 

LaLiga President Javier Tebas said in the statement, "I take on the responsibility of working with our clubs and players to strengthen awareness of and respect for different cultures."

"I wish to personally apologise to Chinese fans for the offence caused. I have deep respect for China, its institutions and its people, and I value the trust with which, for so many years, they have supported our football," Tebas said.

"We want to nurture this relationship through action, and we will implement concrete measures to help ensure that situations like this do not happen again," added Tebas. 

The apology came after a wave of criticism on Chinese social media, where an interview featuring Mbappé circulated widely at the weekend.

At least three Chinese companies have terminated their cooperation with him, and media platforms have taken out content related to the footballer.

Content related to the French forward could no longer be found on news apps operated by China's state broadcaster CCTV and several other platforms as of Tuesday.
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