As Arctic shipping hits record highs, what implications does this have on the Western-dominated system of global ocean governance, maritime shipping?

The container ship Panstar Acro is anchored to load containers at Busan New Port in Busan on August 22, 2026, as the vessel is scheduled to sail to Europe via the Arctic to test the commercial viability of the shipping route opened by melting ice. Photo: VCG

Shipping volume reaches record highs

A challenge to Western dominance of global maritime shipping

Chinese firms' summer weekly services mark a major step

Turmoil in the Middle East and melting polar ice are together drawing the global shipping industry's attention toward the Arctic. Meanwhile, the rapid expansion of shipping along Arctic routes has attracted particular scrutiny in some Western countries, with concerns increasingly voiced in the US.Experts believe that some in the US and other Western countries are reluctant to see Arctic routes gain prominence in global maritime transport, partly out of fears of Russian control and partly because of concerns about losing influence over the global shipping market.The launch of regular China-Europe Arctic Express services by Chinese companies, meanwhile, is seen as an important milestone in Arctic shipping's transition from trial voyages to commercial operations."China's activities in the Arctic are aimed at promoting the peace, stability and sustainable development of the region. They are in line with the international law. Dividing countries into blocs out of the Cold-War mentality and inciting geopolitical confrontation are not in the interest of peace, stability and development in the Arctic region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press conference on October 22.South Korea recently completed its first trial round-trip container voyage to Europe via the Arctic. According to a report by South Korea's Seoul Shinmun on October 11, the South Korean cargo vessel PanStar Acro departed Busan on August 22, traveling along the Arctic route and calling at ports including Felixstowe in the UK, Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Gdansk in Poland, before returning to Busan on October 11.The one-way journey from Busan to Rotterdam took about 22 days, eight to 12 days less than the traditional route via the Suez Canal. South Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Hwang Jong-woo said during a parliamentary audit on October 12 that the ministry would carefully analyze the trial voyage's results, accumulate experience and data, and prepare for another trial voyage next year. The ministry aims to launch regular shipping services by 2030 and achieve economies of scale around 2035.Shipping through the Arctic has reached record levels in 2026, with vessels from a number of Asian countries choosing the route to reach European markets amid turmoil in the Middle East. According to data from Lloyd's List Intelligence cited recently by the UK's Financial Times, the number of voyages along the Northern Sea Route reached 133 in September, up 46 percent from August and more than four times the level recorded in the same period in 2022.For example, the Chinese container ship Dubai Tower departed Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province in September and reached the UK's Port of Felixstowe via the Arctic route in just 24 days, compared with the more than 40 days typically required for a journey through the Suez Canal or around the Cape of Good Hope. On September 27, another Chinese cargo vessel also departed Ningbo, East China's Zhejiang Province, for Felixstowe along the same route.Port News, quoting TASS, reported that Russia and India were close to reaching an agreement on cooperation along the Northern Sea Route. The two countries may sign an agreement specifying the exact volume of Indian cargo to be transported along the route. Interest in the route among Asian countries could be expected to continue growing.Xu Kai, chief of the Shipping Information Research Department and chief information officer at the Shanghai International Shipping Institute, told the Global Times that the Arctic route offers significant comparative advantages in terms of transit time and costs during its seasonal navigation window. For ships traveling from China and South Korea to the UK via the Northeast Passage, part of the Arctic shipping route, the journey can be shortened by about half compared with the traditional route through the Suez Canal, according to Xu.At a time when carbon costs are becoming increasingly important, a single voyage along the Arctic route can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 50 percent. The consistently low temperatures along the route are also more favorable for temperature-sensitive cargo such as energy storage containers, power batteries and photovoltaic modules, he added.According to the Financial Times, nearly half of all voyages along the Northern Sea Route are currently made by Russian-flagged vessels. The route is divided into 28 sections, with an administrative body under Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom responsible for issuing navigation permits and setting different sailing requirements based on ice conditions at various times of the year.According to the NBC News, the Northern Sea Route has yet to gain the support of major Western shipping companies. Some leading European carriers have said their vessels will avoid the route over concerns about exacerbating environmental damage. An article by the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace argued that Russia's control over the route goes beyond what is permitted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).The US is concerned about the development of the Northern Sea Route because this promising shipping corridor is beyond its control. The Northern Sea Route may be faster and cheaper than other transport routes. It is a new route that the US cannot control, and that is why they are concerned, read a Russian newspaper."The maritime power anxiety displayed by some Western countries toward the Northern Sea Route is, in essence, a concern about losing their rule-making authority," Xu told the Global Times.Some Western media have interpreted trial voyages by Asian countries such as China and South Korea along the Northern Sea Route as a decision to operate "under Russian control." Xu argued that such descriptions reflect the difficulty of adapting traditional maritime power thinking to an emerging shipping landscape. Over the past decade, cargo volumes transported along the Northern Sea Route have increased nearly tenfold. For the US, Xu said, this means that a major trade corridor connecting Asia and Europe is emerging in which key aspects of operations — including navigation rules, icebreaking services, navigation and weather information, and port access — are dominated by a country with which Washington is engaged in profound strategic competition.Xu pointed out that the Western-dominated system of global ocean governance and maritime shipping, established over several centuries, has primarily rested on four pillars. The first is the international maritime legal framework centered on the UNCLOS. The second is the international system of technical regulations centered on the International Maritime Organization. The third is the shipping finance and risk-pricing system built around the London insurance market and the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs.The fourth is the logic of command of the sea and control of trade, rooted in Alfred Thayer Mahan's theory of sea power. The US has translated this theory into a practical maritime power strategy through its control of the Panama Canal, maintenance of a military presence around the Strait of Malacca, and influence over transit policies concerning the Suez Canal. The emergence of the Northern Sea Route is now posing structural challenges to these four pillars, Xu said.The Global Times learned from Ningbo Customs that China's container shipping service to Europe via the Arctic has officially entered a new phase of weekly operations during the summer navigation season. By early October, the China-Europe Arctic Express had operated eight scheduled sailings, transporting a total of 7,761 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo. Since the service was officially upgraded to regular weekly operations on August 15, the cumulative value of exports has exceeded 5.33 billion yuan (approximately $750 million). Major export commodities include energy storage containers and supporting components, power batteries, and new-energy vehicles, with destinations covering more than 20 countries, including the UK, Germany and the Czech Republic.The China-Europe Arctic Express currently operates during the summer seasonal navigation window, when ice conditions permit passage. It plans to achieve four months of stable annual operations within three to five years, with the longer-term goal of establishing year-round service.The China-Europe Arctic Express achieved weekly operations in the summer of 2026, marking an important milestone in the transition of Arctic container shipping from trial voyages to commercial operations, Xu said. He noted that China's exploration of the Northern Sea Route reflects both a strategic need to address risks associated with traditional shipping routes and a market opportunity to develop new trade corridors between China and Europe. Over the past six months, the Strait of Hormuz crisis has shaken the shipping industry's long-standing consensus that "rules are predictable, shipping routes remain navigable, and risks can be priced." The emergence of the Northern Sea Route offers new possibilities for restoring that confidence, but it also brings new uncertainties. As the world's largest trading nation in goods and its largest shipbuilding country, China must demonstrate the determination to pursue commercial opportunities in this emerging maritime sector while maintaining a prudent respect for the risks involved, Xu said.Only by making coordinated efforts on four fronts — independent capabilities in shipping vessels, control over data, autonomy in insurance, and a greater say in rule-making — can China truly develop a "sustainable strategic maritime corridor," he said.