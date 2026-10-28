Lula calls Flavio Bolsonaro's departure from Brazil 'shameful'

Brazilian incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C), candidate of the ruling Workers' Party, delivers a speech following his victory in the presidential runoff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 25, 2026. (Photo by Paulo Lopes/Xinhua)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday criticized defeated presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro for leaving the country following the election, calling the move "shameful.""I regret that he left Brazil ... And his decision to leave Brazil is shameful," Lula told supporters who gathered outside the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence in Brasilia, to celebrate his 81st birthday.Federal lawmaker Mauricio Marcon of the Liberal Party said Tuesday that Flavio Bolsonaro had left Brazil and was heading to the United States.Brazil's Supreme Federal Court on Monday barred Flavio Bolsonaro from leaving the country. According to Brazilian media reports, the judicial order is related to a money-laundering investigation by the court in which Bolsonaro and lawyer Willer Tomaz are both under investigation.Bolsonaro's departure has not been officially confirmed.Brazilian media reported that there was no record in the country's immigration control system indicating that he had left Brazil through regular border controls. The Federal Police were investigating whether and how he might have left the country.Lula defeated Bolsonaro in Sunday's presidential runoff, winning 51.79 percent of the valid votes against Bolsonaro's 48.21 percent.