UN chief calls for efforts to carry forward women, peace and security agenda

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a Security Council open debate at the UN headquarters in New York, Oct. 27, 2026. Guterres on Tuesday called for efforts to carry forward the women, peace and security agenda. (Manuel Elias/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for efforts to carry forward the women, peace and security agenda.Women's participation in peace and security is not symbolic. Peace processes are more likely to endure when women participate meaningfully in advancing them, said Guterres."Stability is more achievable when women have equal opportunity to shape the future of their communities. And societies are stronger and more resilient when women and girls can live free from fear and violence," he told a Security Council open debate on women, peace and security.Guterres called for urgent action in three areas.First, there is a need to deliver on the promise of the landmark Security Council Resolution on women, peace and security: women at every peacemaking table and their needs reflected in every peace agreement, he said.Women represented just 5 percent of negotiators across 57 peace processes last year. And less than one-fifth of global peace agreements last year included at least one reference to women, girls, gender or sexual violence, he noted."Twenty-six years after Resolution 1325, this implementation gap is unacceptable. Durable peace must reflect the leadership, aspirations and contributions of all people, including (those) of women and girls," he said.All peace processes, dialogues, ceasefires, and peace agreements must reflect the diverse needs of women and girls, without exception, he added.Second, there is a need to scale up funding.The need is especially urgent for women's organizations in conflict-affected areas and those working to address forced displacement, where women and girls are especially vulnerable, he said. "I call on all countries to live up to their official development assistance commitments, and urgently restore funding to organizations that support women and girls in conflict settings."Third, it is time to enforce zero tolerance for violence against women and girls -- from victims of gender-based violence to those women who are on the front lines of peace as peacebuilders, community organizers, human rights defenders and humanitarian workers, he said."I call for full accountability for those responsible for any acts of violence against women and girls. The UN will continue doing our part, including by securing commitments to cease such acts, documenting violations and advocating for justice," he said. "And I renew my call for the lifting of all restrictions on women humanitarian workers -- and their full protection -- as they carry out their lifesaving work."These three priorities are not the only areas where action is urgently needed. States must also work harder to strengthen accountability for gender-based violence; anchor commitments on women, peace, and security in domestic laws and policies; ensure women's economic security; step up support to women's organizations in conflict settings; and close information gaps through a gender data revolution, said Guterres.Equality is not a dream. It's a decision. The UN decision on gender equality has made it a stronger organization. The world must make the same decision when it comes to including women at the peacemaking table and across all political processes, budgets and policies; when it comes to standing up for the rights and bodily autonomy of women and girls in all situations, including in conflict; and when it comes to building the peace and security our world needs, he said.